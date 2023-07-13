(CNN) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey man pleaded guilty in connection with sending a manifesto via social media that threatened to attack a synagogue and Jewish people – an act that prompted a statewide alert.

Omar Alkattoul, 19, pleaded guilty in federal court Wednesday “to an information charging him with one count of transmitting a threat in interstate and foreign commerce on or about Nov. 1, 2022,” according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the District of New Jersey.

