(CNN) — Two of the five New Haven, Connecticut, police officers involved in the June 2022 arrest of Randy Cox, who was left paralyzed from the chest down in a police van, have been fired, officials said.

Four members of the New Haven Board of Police Commissioners on Wednesday voted in favor of dismissing officers Jocelyn Lavandier and Luis Rivera over the transportation incident, Mayor Justin Elicker said.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.