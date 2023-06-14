(CNN) — Unusually hot and dry northeastern and upper Midwest states are forecast to be wildfire hotspots this summer, while historically fire-prone Western states, including California, have a lower-than-normal predicted wildfire risk.

A summer wildfire outlook from the National Interagency Fire Center paints an atypical picture, with the highest potential for wildfires largely in the northernmost parts of the country. New England states including Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and nearly all of Michigan – along with areas in Alaska and the Pacific Northwest – are also facing an elevated risk of fire.