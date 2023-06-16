(CNN) — A new species of dinosaur with blade-like spikes for armor has been discovered on the Isle of Wight, off the south coast of England.

Named Vectipelta barretti, it is the first armored dinosaur, or ankylosaur, to have been found on the island in 142 years, according to a statement from London’s Natural History Museum, where several of the researchers who discovered the dinosaur work.

CNN’s Catherine Nicholls contributed to this report.