As investigators continue to probe for a motive in the mass shooting that left eight people dead and at least seven others wounded at a Texas outlet mall, details of the gunman's background have begun to surface, including extremist social media postings, a source tells CNN.

Though authorities in Allen, Texas, have yet to publicly announce a motive for the gunman -- identified by law enforcement as Mauricio Garcia -- investigators are considering whether he may have been driven by right-wing extremism, a senior law enforcement source familiar with the investigation tells CNN.

CNN's Ashley Killough, Michelle Watson, Sara Smart, Yahya Abou-Ghazala, Bob Ortega, Curt Devine, Keith Allen, Jillian Sykes, Holly Yan, Christina Maxouris, Sharif Paget and Jason Kravarik contributed to this report.