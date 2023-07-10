New Delhi records wettest July day in decades as deadly floods hit northern India

Commuters move through flooded streets after heavy rains in New Delhi on July 9, 2023.

 Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

(CNN) — Heavy rains brought deadly floods to northern India on the weekend as the country’s capital marked its wettest July day in more than 40 years, according to authorities and local reports.

The rains triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in the deaths of at least 22 people, mostly in the northern state of Himachal Pradesh, CNN affiliate CNN-News18 reported.

CNN’s Rhea Mogul contributed reporting.