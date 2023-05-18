New College of Florida graduates hold alternative commencement ceremony in protest against Gov. DeSantis’ conservative takeover of the college

(CNN) — Graduates at the New College of Florida held an alternative commencement ceremony Thursday evening in protest of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ conservative takeover of the college earlier this year.

The alternative ceremony was a private event held at an undisclosed location in Sarasota, where the school is based, students said. The small liberal arts college has been known to offer a welcoming environment to LGBTQ students.

