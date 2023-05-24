Nearly 50-year-old cold case in Canada solved through DNA link to West Virginia man

(CNN) — A nearly 50-year-old cold case in Quebec was finally solved after DNA linked the murder of a 16-year-old girl to a deceased man whose body was buried over 800 miles away in West Virginia, according to a Tuesday news release from Canadian police.

Sharron Prior was abducted on March 29, 1975, in the Pointe St-Charles area of Montreal and her body was found four days later in a lot in Longueuil, police said. Longueuil is located in Quebec province across the St. Lawrence River from Montreal.

