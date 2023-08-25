'My heart has broken': Hawaii Governor on wildfires
(CNN) — Nearly 400 people are still listed as unaccounted for after this month’s devastating wildfires on Maui – a dramatic drop from the more than 1,000 previously believed missing but still a stark indicator of the disaster’s tragic impact.

The “validated list” – curated by the FBI – includes 388 names, Maui County said Thursday, as cell phone data now also is being used to try to pinpoint where victims may have been when the deadliest US wildfire disaster in more than 100 years tore through the Hawaiian island. At least 115 people are confirmed dead.

