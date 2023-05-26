(CNN) — A high school graduate is suing her former Oklahoma school district after she says school officials prevented her from wearing a sacred eagle plume on her graduation cap.

At issue is an encounter that occurred last year shortly before graduation, according to the lawsuit, which was filed last week in Tulsa County against Broken Arrow Public Schools and two district employees by attorneys representing the student, Lena’ Black. She is an enrolled member of the Otoe-Missouria Tribe and of Osage descent, according to the lawsuit.