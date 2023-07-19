'This is not a zoo': What a Yellowstone safari guide wants you to know about wildlife
Video play button

(CNN) — A Minnesota woman was severely injured by a bison in Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora, North Dakota, according to the National Park Service.

It’s the second instance of a bison injuring a person in the past week. A bison gored a 47-year-old Arizona woman Monday morning in Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.