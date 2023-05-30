Natalee Holloway case suspect Joran van der Sloot wants to be transferred to the US, lawyer says

Chilean police officers escort Joran Van der Sloot to a police station in June 2010.

 Karel Navarro/AP

(CNN) — Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, wants to be temporarily transferred to the United States, his attorney Maximo Altez said Tuesday.

Van der Sloot is set to be extradited from Peru to the United States to face extortion and fraud charges related to an alleged plot to extort Holloway’s family after her disappearance, Peruvian officials have said.

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Holly Yan, Claudia Rebaza and Jimena de la Quintana contributed to this report.