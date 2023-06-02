Natalee Holloway case suspect Joran van der Sloot is being moved to another Peruvian prison ahead of transfer to US, officials say

Dutch citizen Joran Van der Sloot walks inside the courtroom during the reading of his verdict, in the Lurigancho prison in Lima January 13, 2012.

 Pilar Olivares/Reuters/FILE

(CNN) — Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, was being moved to a different prison in Peru early Saturday, officials said – a step in what is expected be his eventual temporary transfer to face charges in the United States.

Van der Sloot was being moved from a maximum security prison in southern Peru to a prison in the capital, Lima, according to officials with knowledge of the facts who spoke to CNN en Español journalists.

CNN en Español’s Juan Carlos Paz contributed to this report.