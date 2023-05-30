(CNN) — Joran van der Sloot, the prime suspect in the 2005 disappearance of Alabama teenager Natalee Holloway, was “severely” beaten in a Peruvian prison, his attorney told ABC News on Monday.

Van der Sloot is set to be extradited to the US to face extortion and fraud charges related to allegations he tried to extort Holloway’s family after her disappearance, officials in Peru have said.

CNN’s Joe Sutton, Holly Yan, Claudia Rebaza and Jimena de la Quintana contributed to this report.