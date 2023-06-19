NASA spacecraft captures image of ghostly lightning on Jupiter

In this image captured in December 2020, Juno spotted lightning striking near Jupiter's north pole.

 NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS

(CNN) — A NASA spacecraft captured the eerie glow of lightning inside a swirling vortex on Jupiter.

The green lightning bolt was seen inside one of the many vortices that cluster near Jupiter’s north pole.