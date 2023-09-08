Pelosi explains why she plans to run for reelection
(CNN) — Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, 83, will run for reelection in the US House next November, the California Democrat announced Friday.

In a post on X, Pelosi said, “Now more than ever our City needs us to advance San Francisco values and further our recovery. Our country needs America to show the world that our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for ALL. That is why I am running for reelection — and respectfully ask for your vote. -Nancy.”

CNN’s Edward-Isaac Dovere contributed to this report.