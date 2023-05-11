Mysterious rumblings were recorded in Earth's stratosphere

Giant solar balloons were sent 70,000 feet up in the air to record sounds of Earth's stratosphere — and the microphones picked up some unexpected sounds.

The stratosphere is the second layer of Earth's atmosphere, and its lower level contains the ozone layer that absorbs and scatters the sun's ultraviolet radiation, according to NASA. The thin, dry air of the stratosphere is where jet aircraft and weather balloons reach their maximum altitude, and the relatively calm atmospheric layer is rarely disturbed by turbulence.