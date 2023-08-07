NY: WOMAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER APPARENT SHARK ATTACK
(CNN) — Officials say there have been three possible shark sightings in Long Island and one confirmed shark sighting in Queens throughout Tuesday morning and early afternoon, a day after a woman was hospitalized due to an apparent shark bite, New York authorities told CNN.

A 65-year-old woman was bitten on the left thigh by a shark at Rockaway Beach in Queens on Monday, the first shark attack at that location in 70 years, according to the NYC Parks Department.

