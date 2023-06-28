(CNN) — The Rankin County Sheriff’s Office in Mississippi has fired multiple deputies after two Black men filed a federal civil rights lawsuit alleging six White deputies entered their private residence illegally and tortured them for nearly two hours.

“Due to recent developments, including findings during our internal investigation, those deputies that were still employed by this department have all been terminated,” Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said during a news conference Tuesday, without specifying the number of deputies fired or their names. The deputies had been on administrative leave, the sheriff said, and he declined to comment on specific allegations.

