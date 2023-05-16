Bangkok, Thailand (CNN) — The unofficial winner of Thailand’s election has told CNN he will work to “demilitarize” the country, in his first one-on-one interview since Sunday’s poll.

Pita Limjaroenrat’s progressive Move Forward Party is on track to win the largest share of seats and the popular vote, according to unofficial results, far ahead of the party of incumbent Prime Minister – and 2014 coup leader – Prayut Chan-o-cha.