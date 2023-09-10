CNN's Kristi Lu Stout reports on how a post-Covid flood of tourists is negatively impacting Japan's highest peak, Mount Fuji.

Mount Fuji, Japan (CNN) — They are scenes few would associate with Japan’s highest peak: human traffic jams, foothills littered with garbage and inappropriately attired hikers – some attempting the ascent in sandals.

But these sights are all too familiar for Miho Sakurai, a veteran ranger who has patrolled the slopes of Mount Fuji for the past seven years.