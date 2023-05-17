(CNN) — Three elderly women out on a morning drive became the innocent targets this week of an 18-year-old gunman who shot indiscriminately through a New Mexico neighborhood, police have confirmed, as investigators work to pin down the motive for yet another deadly episode in America’s gun violence plague.

Gwendolyn Schofield, 98, her daughter Melody Ivie, 73, and Shirley Volta, 79, were slain Monday by Beau Adam Wilson, whom police shot dead after he roamed more than a quarter mile of the small city of Farmington with an AR-style rifle and two other weapons, apparently firing at random, police said.

