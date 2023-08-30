UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin spoke to French media about the Rubiales scandal ahead of the Champions League group stage draw, stating that it was "inappropriate" and "out of order."

(CNN) — The mother of beleaguered Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales, who was admitted to a hospital in the Spanish town of Motril after a hunger strike, has been discharged, according to various Spanish media outlets.

Ángeles Béjar locked herself in the Divina Pastora church in her hometown of Motril, in southern Spain, on Monday to protest the treatment of her son after he was suspended by FIFA for forcibly kissing Women’s World Cup winner Jennifer Hermoso at the final.

