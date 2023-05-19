(CNN) — Nearly four years after an abandoned newborn girl was found alive in a plastic bag left in a wooded area of northern Georgia, authorities have identified and arrested the child’s mother.

Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Karima Jiwani, 40, Thursday on charges of criminal attempt to commit murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault and reckless abandonment.

