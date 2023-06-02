(CNN) — The mother of a girl who died in the custody of US immigration authorities in Texas last month made multiple requests for an ambulance or hospital-level medical care for her daughter, but a nurse practitioner contracted with the US Customs and Border Protection denied the requests, the agency said Thursday.

The 8-year-old girl, Anadith Danay Reyes Alvarez, eventually was taken May 17 to a Harlingen hospital, but she died there that day, eight days after she and her migrant family were taken into custody by CBP in Brownsville.