Mother let son take her place on doomed Titanic trip because he ‘really wanted to go’

Suleman Dawood (left) and Shahzada Dawood died aboard the Titan submersible.

 Courtesy of Engro Corporation Limited/Reuters

(CNN) — Christine Dawood, whose husband Shahzada and son Suleman died aboard the Titan submersible, has revealed that she had intended to take part in the doomed expedition but stepped aside so her son could go instead.

The family had been planning a trip on the Titan submersible for some time, Dawood told the BBC in her first interview since the tragedy, but it was postponed by the Covid-19 pandemic.

CNN’s Steve Almasy and Ivana Kottasová contributed to this report.