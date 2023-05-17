(CNN) — The woman accused of abducting her daughter from an Illinois suburb six years ago has turned herself in, days after the girl was found safe in North Carolina and then reunited with her custodial father, local authorities said.

Heather Unbehaun, the mother of now 15-year-old Kayla Unbehaun, is being held at the Kane County Adult Justice Center in Illinois without bond on an abduction charge, according to the jail.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.