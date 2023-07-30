Video captured by a bystander shows the moment a drone hits a building in Moscow, the latest in a series of attacks that have brought the Ukraine war to Russia's capital.

(CNN) — Russia says Ukraine targeted Moscow with drones on Sunday, the latest in a series of attacks that have brought the Ukraine war to Russia’s capital.

The Russian Defense Ministry said three drones were intercepted but a business and shopping development in the west of the capital was hit. The fifth and sixth floor of a 50-story building were damaged, and no casualties were reported, state news agency TASS reported.