See destruction of village in Morocco after deadly earthquake
Moulay Brahim, Morocco (CNN) — Moulay Brahim was once a happy place for Sami Sensis. The village is located high in the Moroccan Atlas Mountains, and its scenery, the fresh air, the friendly people drew his parents there nearly every summer.

Now they are buried somewhere under the rubble of their hotel on the edge of what remains of the village.