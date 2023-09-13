Libya's country representative for UNICEF says the city of Derna was on its way to recovery prior to the devastating floods that hit the city. He says the organization is stretched due to competing priorities.

(CNN) — Libya is racing to bury its dead as bodies pile up in the streets of Derna, the northern coastal city devastated by flooding after a torrential downpour smashed through two dams, washing homes into the sea.

Morgues are full in hospitals that remain out of service despite the desperate need to treat survivors of a disaster that has far so killed at least 5,000 people, according to hospital staff and officials from Libya’s eastern parliament-backed government.

