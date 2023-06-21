More vessels join search after noises were heard during operation to find manned submersible now running out of oxygen

From left, Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, Paul-Henri Nargeolet and Stockton Rush.

 Obtained by CNN

(CNN) — Additional rescue vessels arrived Wednesday in the massive operation to find a missing submersible with five people aboard after banging sounds were picked up earlier from the remote North Atlantic sparked hope in some quarters.

The underwater sounds were detected by sonar devices deployed to find the 21-foot vessel that lost contact Sunday while descending 13,000 feet to the bottom of the ocean on a tour of the Titanic’s wreckage. The banging first came every 30 minutes and was heard again four hours later, the memo states.

