(CNN) — More than half of the country’s teachers believe arming themselves would make students less safe, while one in five say they would be interested in carrying a gun to school, according to a new report from the RAND Corporation.

The survey, which was conducted in October and November 2022, found that 54% of teachers think carrying firearms would make schools less safe, 20% believe teacher-carry programs would make schools safer, and 26% feel it would make schools neither more nor less safe.