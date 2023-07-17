London (CNN) — A pod of more than 50 pilot whales has died after a mass stranding on a northwestern Scottish island, according to a marine charity on the ground.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR), which responded to the report of the stranding on Sunday, said most of the 55-strong pod died shortly after washing up by the village of North Tolsta on the Isle of Lewis, with only 15 still alive when they were found Sunday morning.