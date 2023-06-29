More than 400 arrested as third night of violent protest sweeps France after 17-year-old shot dead by police

Paris (CNN) — More than 400 people were arrested across France on Thursday as a wave of protests swept the country for a third night following the fatal police shooting of a teenage boy that was captured on video.

France’s elite police force, the RAID, were deployed to the cities of Bordeaux, Lyon, Roubaix, Marseille and Lille, to help contain the protests.

CNN’s Niamh Kennedy, Aurore Laborie, Teele Rebane, Isaac Yee, Hira Humayun and Helen Regan contributed reporting.