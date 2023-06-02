More than 230 killed, 900 injured in three-train crash in India

(CNN) — More than 200 people have been killed and hundreds injured in a collision involving two passenger trains and a goods train in the Indian city of Balasore, in one of the worst rail crashes in recent history.

At least 233 people have died and 900 are injured, state chief secretary Pradeep Jena said on Twitter following the disaster in eastern Odisha state on Friday.

Reporting contributed by CNN’s Sugam Pokharel in London and Mitchell McCluskey in Atlanta.