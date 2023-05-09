With US officials fearing the expiration of a Trump-era border restriction this week will spur a surge of migrants, the federal government estimates that about 152,000 migrants were waiting in shelters and streets in northern Mexican states bordering the US over the weekend, a source familiar with federal estimates told CNN.

That includes 60,000 migrants in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, 35,000 in Tamaulipas and 25,000 in Coahuila, the source said Monday.

