More than 100 migrants were found aboard a train in Texas near the US-Mexico border on Friday in extreme heat conditions, days before a surge in migrants is expected when a Trump-era border restriction ends next week.

The train was stopped on Friday after a Union Pacific Railroad conductor reported stowaways on board. Investigators found 100 to 150 "foreign nationals in the country illegally," according to the Kinney County Sheriff's office.

CNN's Lauren Fox and Morgan Rimmer contributed to this report.