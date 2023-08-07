Video has emerged of a fight between a man and a group of people who appear to be boaters on a riverfront dock in Montgomery, Alabama. CNN's Ryan Young reports.

(CNN) — Authorities issued multiple arrest warrants after footage showed a chaotic brawl breaking out on a popular riverfront dock in Montgomery, Alabama, Saturday after an employee was pushed to the ground and punched by multiple people.

Videos of the incident show a Black man, who a witness described to CNN as a cruise boat crew member, engaging with a group of White men on the dock, who then get physical and start hitting him. Footage of the incident went viral online as it escalated into a massive brawl with punches being thrown, people being hit with chairs and at least one person being tossed into the water during the clash.