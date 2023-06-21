(CNN) — Momentum appears to be building to revive negotiations around Iran’s growing nuclear program. Talks between Iran and the European Union on Wednesday focused on key sticking points, including nuclear enrichment levels and Iranian cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, one diplomatic source briefed on the matter told CNN.

The two day discussion in Doha between European Union diplomat Enrique Mora and the Iranian top nuclear negotiator, Ali Bagheri-Kani, appears to be “leading to positive developments on many issues,” the source added.

Previous reporting by CNN’s Jennifer Hansler, Natasha Bertrand, Alex Marquardt and Kylie Atwood.