(CNN) — Ralph Yarl, the Missouri teen who was shot after ringing the wrong doorbell, has spoken out for the first time in an interview on ABC’s “Good Morning America.”

“I’m just a kid and not larger than life because this happened to me,” Ralph told Robin Roberts in the interview that aired Tuesday.

CNN’s Paradise Afshar, Alaa Elassar, Nouran Salahieh, Virginia Langmaid and Eric Levenson contributed to this report.