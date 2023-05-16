(CNN) — A controversial emergency rule to ban gender-affirming care for minors and most adults in the state of Missouri was withdrawn Tuesday by the attorney general who first proposed it, days after state lawmakers passed their own ban.

“The legislature has now passed a ban that exceeds the authority of the rule that we passed, so we will now be prepared to defend the statute in court,” Attorney General Andrew Bailey told CNN affiliate KMOV.

CNN’s Kyung Lah, Michelle Watson, Claudia Dominguez, Taylor Romine, Jack Forrest, Kaanita Iyer and Devan Cole contributed to this report.