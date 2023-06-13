Mississippi officer who shot 11-year-old is suspended without pay

11-year-old Aderrien Murry was shot by a police officer after he called 911 for help.

 Family of Aderrien Murry

(CNN) — The Mississippi police officer who wrongfully shot an 11-year-old after the boy called 911 for help has been suspended without pay effective immediately, according to a member of the Indianola Board of Aldermen.

Alderman Marvin Elder tells CNN that on Monday night a motion was made at the Indianola Board of Aldermen meeting to suspend Sgt. Greg Capers without pay effective immediately. Elder said that the motion passed 4-1.