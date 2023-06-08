Minnesota police confirm human remains belong to missing mother day after children’s father’s arrest

The missing mother of two, Madeline Kingsbury, was last seen on March 31, police said.

 MN Winona Police Department

(CNN) — The human remains found in southeastern Minnesota this week are of Madeline Kingsbury, a mother who was last seen alive on March 31, police confirmed Thursday.

“Unfortunately, while this discovery is not what we were hoping for, we are thankful to be able to bring Maddie home to her family,” Winona Police Chief Tom Williams said at a Thursday news conference.

CNN’s Tina Burnside and Kara Devlin contributed to this report.