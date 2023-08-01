Minnesota Department of Public Safety released video footage Tuesday afternoon of the shooting of 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II

(CNN) — Three Minnesota State Patrol troopers are on leave after one of them fatally shot a man during a traffic stop early Monday in Minneapolis, and the state is investigating the shooting, authorities say.

“This is just a tremendously sad situation,” the state patrol’s chief, Col. Matt Langer, said in a news conference Tuesday. The names of the troopers have not been released.

