Migrants living on the streets of El Paso are urged to turn themselves in to immigration authorities as expiration of Title 42 looms

More than 150,000 migrants may be waiting in northern Mexican states as Thursday's expiration of Title 42 looms. Pictured is a migrant camp on the banks of the Rio Grande on Monday, May 8.

 Herika Martinez/AFP/Getty Images

Federal agents moved through the quiet streets outside Sacred Heart Church in El Paso, Texas, early Tuesday morning, handing out flyers to more than 1,000 migrants who have been sleeping on the sidewalks, encouraging them to turn themselves in to immigration authorities ahead of the looming expiration of a Trump-era border restriction policy.

Worry spread throughout the makeshift encampment as migrants read the document, which urged those who skirted authorities on the way into the US to visit the nearest processing station a few minutes walk from the church. There, the flyer said, they would be "processed by CBP officers and placed on the correct immigration path."

