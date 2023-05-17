Migrants are staying on school grounds, in hotels or at police stations in several states – and some residents are furious

A New York state supreme court judge has granted a temporary restraining order blocking New York Mayor Eric Adams, here on May 1, from sending asylum seekers to nearby Orange County in his bid to ease the influx of migrants arriving in his city.

(CNN) — In New York City, hundreds of migrants are staying in current or former school gymnasiums.

In Chicago, dozens of migrants have been sleeping in a police station.

