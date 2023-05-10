As US officials brace for a surge of migrants they expect will follow the expiration of a Trump-era border restriction policy this Thursday night, federal agents are leaning on migrants already in El Paso, Texas, to turn themselves in to immigration authorities -- a move stirring anxiety among those targeted.

Federal agents, reacting to a steep increase of migrants in El Paso over the last week even with the restriction policy still in place, twice approached those who'd been living on sidewalks outside a church to ask them to visit a US Customs and Border Protection enforcement center for processing Tuesday. The first approach involved handing out flyers telling recipients they'd be "processed by CBP officers and placed on the correct immigration path."

CNN's Rosa Flores, Gloria Pazmino and Norma Galeana reported from El Paso, Texas, while Nouran Salahieh reported and wrote in Los Angeles. CNN's Priscilla Alvarez, Steve Contorno, Oren Liebermann and Haley Britzky contributed to this report.