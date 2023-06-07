Mexico investigates army personnel seen on video appearing to beat and kill suspected cartel members

An investigation has been launched into what Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, seen here, in Mexico City on June 5 has described as an “execution,” after a video circulating on local media appeared to show Mexican army personnel dragging men in civilian clothing out of a car, beating them, and then engaging in a shootout.

 Henry Romero/Reuters

(CNN) — An investigation has been launched into what Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has described as an “execution,” after a video circulating on local media appeared to show Mexican army personnel dragging men in civilian clothing out of a car, beating them, and then engaging in a shootout.

“Apparently, there was an execution, which cannot be allowed. We are not the same as the previous governments. So, when there is abuse, when there is an excess, when human rights are violated, those responsible must be punished. And the process to deepen the investigation has already begun,” Lopez Obrador said during a press conference on Wednesday.