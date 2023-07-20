Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham talks about how club was able to sign World Cup winner and 7-time Ballon d'or winner Lionel Messi.

(CNN) — Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham talked to CNN about his latest star signing and revealed that he’s been working to get Lionel Messi on his Major League Soccer (MLS) team since 2019.

“The moment that Leo went on TV and announced … that he was coming to Miami, that was an emotional moment,” Beckham, sitting next to fellow Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas, said in an interview with CNN en Español on Tuesday.