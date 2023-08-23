Apptronik's latest humanoid robot is Apollo - it's being built to do the jobs that humans don't want to, and to one day build settlements on the Moon and Mars.

Austin, Texas (CNN) — Humanoids that handle household chores or build habitats on the lunar surface may sound like something from science fiction. But the team at Austin-based robotics startup Apptronik envisions a future where general-purpose robots will handle “dull, dirty and dangerous” jobs so humans don’t have to.

The design for Apptronik’s latest humanoid robot, named Apollo, was unveiled on Wednesday.